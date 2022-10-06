More Token (MORE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $198,372.55

More Token (MORE) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One More Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. More Token has a market capitalization of $198,372.55 and approximately $11,189.00 worth of More Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.87 or 1.00002934 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004919 BTC.

More Token Token Profile

More Token (MORE) is a token. It was first traded on January 13th, 2022. More Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,261,929 tokens. The official website for More Token is moremoney.finance. More Token’s official Twitter account is @moremoneyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for More Token is moremoneyfi.medium.com.

More Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “More Token (MORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. More Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of More Token is 0.00435064 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,131.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moremoney.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

