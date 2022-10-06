mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $437,628.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,354.90 or 1.00009575 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003881 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_. The official website for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is medium.com/mstable.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 53,139,580.06684136 in circulation. The last known price of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is 0.11157065 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $348,665.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mstable.org/.”

