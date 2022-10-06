MuesliSwap MILK Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (MILK)

MuesliSwap MILK (MILK) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One MuesliSwap MILK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MuesliSwap MILK has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. MuesliSwap MILK has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $12,762.00 worth of MuesliSwap MILK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MuesliSwap MILK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

MuesliSwap MILK Token Profile

MuesliSwap MILK’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. MuesliSwap MILK’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for MuesliSwap MILK is muesliswap.com. The Reddit community for MuesliSwap MILK is https://reddit.com/r/muesliswapada and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MuesliSwap MILK’s official Twitter account is @muesliswapteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MuesliSwap MILK is medium.com/@muesliswap.

Buying and Selling MuesliSwap MILK

According to CryptoCompare, “MuesliSwap MILK (MILK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. MuesliSwap MILK has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MuesliSwap MILK is 1.33481562 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,613.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://muesliswap.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MuesliSwap MILK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MuesliSwap MILK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MuesliSwap MILK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MuesliSwap MILK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MuesliSwap MILK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.