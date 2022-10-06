Musk Metaverse Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (METAMUSK)

Musk Metaverse (METAMUSK) traded 82.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Musk Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Musk Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $10,610.00 worth of Musk Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Musk Metaverse has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

Musk Metaverse Token Profile

Musk Metaverse was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Musk Metaverse’s total supply is 499,998,964,008,528 tokens. Musk Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @muskmetaverse_i and its Facebook page is accessible here. Musk Metaverse’s official website is muskmetaverse.org. The Reddit community for Musk Metaverse is https://reddit.com/r/muskmetaverse.

Buying and Selling Musk Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Musk Metaverse (METAMUSK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Musk Metaverse has a current supply of 499,998,964,008,528 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Musk Metaverse is 0.00000003 USD and is up 683.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $26,474.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://muskmetaverse.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musk Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musk Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Musk Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

