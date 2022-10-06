N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading Up 3.8%

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 2,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on N-able from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 16.5% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth $9,233,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth $8,830,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth $3,196,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in N-able in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

