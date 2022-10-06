National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.37. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

