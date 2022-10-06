Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading Down 3.7%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 100,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 195,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.36% and a negative net margin of 1,557.43%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

