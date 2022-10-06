NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.99

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.
NEC Stock Up 3.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63.
About NEC
NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
