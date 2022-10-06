Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Up 1.8%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77. 1,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
