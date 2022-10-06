NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for about 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of NetApp worth $47,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.67. 42,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

