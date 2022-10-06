New Community Luna One Day Volume Tops $13,355.00 ($CLUNA)

New Community Luna ($CLUNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. New Community Luna has a market cap of $184,529.29 and $13,355.00 worth of New Community Luna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, New Community Luna has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One New Community Luna token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

New Community Luna Token Profile

New Community Luna’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. New Community Luna’s total supply is 6,907,376,873,996 tokens. The Reddit community for New Community Luna is https://reddit.com/r/pusrwpyuax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. New Community Luna’s official website is cluna.tech. New Community Luna’s official Twitter account is @clunabsc.

New Community Luna Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “New Community Luna ($CLUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. New Community Luna has a current supply of 6,907,376,873,996 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of New Community Luna is 0.00000003 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $72.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cluna.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Community Luna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New Community Luna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New Community Luna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

