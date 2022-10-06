New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.58.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $654.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 368,459 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,132 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

