New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 28,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,706,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

New Gold Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $689.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.