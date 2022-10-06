New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.32 on Monday. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.64 million and a PE ratio of 7.76.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,841.03. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,841.03. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,500. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

