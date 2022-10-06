Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

