NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Insider Matt Mcgraner Purchases 10,000 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $154,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,740.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NREF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 596.11, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.