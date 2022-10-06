NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Insider Matt Mcgraner Purchases 10,000 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $154,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,740.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NREF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 596.11, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 106.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 14.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

