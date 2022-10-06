NFT Worlds 24 Hour Volume Hits $697,372.00 (WRLD)

NFT Worlds (WRLD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, NFT Worlds has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Worlds has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $697,372.00 worth of NFT Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Worlds token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Worlds alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

NFT Worlds Token Profile

NFT Worlds’ genesis date was December 26th, 2021. NFT Worlds’ total supply is 606,090,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,962,071 tokens. NFT Worlds’ official Twitter account is @nftworldsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFT Worlds’ official website is www.nftworlds.com.

NFT Worlds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Worlds (WRLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT Worlds has a current supply of 606,090,664.56. The last known price of NFT Worlds is 0.01115815 USD and is up 26.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,225,252.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nftworlds.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Worlds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.