NFTBomb Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (NBP)

NFTBomb (NBP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. NFTBomb has a total market capitalization of $146,055.00 and $29,994.00 worth of NFTBomb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTBomb token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTBomb has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTBomb Token Profile

NFTBomb’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. NFTBomb’s total supply is 999,993,999 tokens. The official website for NFTBomb is nftbomb.org. NFTBomb’s official Twitter account is @nftbomb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NFTBomb is nftbomb-97786.medium.com.

NFTBomb Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTBomb (NBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTBomb has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NFTBomb is 0.00014568 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,051.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftbomb.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTBomb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTBomb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTBomb using one of the exchanges listed above.

