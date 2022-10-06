NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 122,326 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 251,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,454. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.