Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Niko Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,980,508 shares changing hands.

Niko Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Niko Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in India and Bangladesh. It primarily holds interests in the D6 Block consisting of Dhirubhai 1 and 3 Fields, MA Field, R cluster development project, satellite cluster development project, and MJ field development project located off the coastline of Andhra Pradesh, India; and the Block 9 in the central area of Bangladesh.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Niko Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niko Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.