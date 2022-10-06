Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.03. 363,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,762,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price target on Nine Energy Service from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

