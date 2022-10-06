Ninepoint Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 25,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

