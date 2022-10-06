Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 8,751 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE VICI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.16. 201,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,263. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Stories

