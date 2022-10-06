Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 2,744 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

