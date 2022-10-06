Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $409,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $735.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,380. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $711.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

