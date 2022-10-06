NoblessCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (NBLS)

NoblessCoin (NBLS) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. NoblessCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $8,632.00 worth of NoblessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoblessCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NoblessCoin has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

NoblessCoin Token Profile

NoblessCoin launched on April 26th, 2022. NoblessCoin’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens. NoblessCoin’s official website is nblscoin.co.kr. NoblessCoin’s official Twitter account is @nblscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoblessCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoblessCoin (NBLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NoblessCoin has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NoblessCoin is 0.0000014 USD and is down -12.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,823.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nblscoin.co.kr.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoblessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoblessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoblessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

