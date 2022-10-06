Nodle Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (NODL)

Nodle (NODL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Nodle has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $1.45 million worth of Nodle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nodle has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nodle coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

Nodle’s launch date was August 25th, 2022. Nodle’s total supply is 8,410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,594,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nodle is app.subsocial.network/@nodle. Nodle’s official Twitter account is @nodlenetwork. Nodle’s official website is www.nodle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nodle (NODL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Nodle has a current supply of 8,410,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nodle is 0.00363756 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $539,275.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nodle.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nodle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nodle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nodle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

