Nominex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.14 Million (NMX)

Nominex (NMX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Nominex has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and $129,891.00 worth of Nominex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nominex token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nominex has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nominex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,388.83 or 0.99995738 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00063844 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Nominex Token Profile

NMX is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2021. Nominex’s total supply is 35,919,081 tokens. The official website for Nominex is nominex.io/defi-nmx. Nominex’s official Twitter account is @nominexexchange. Nominex’s official message board is nominex.io/blog.

Nominex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nominex (NMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nominex has a current supply of 35,919,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nominex is 0.22149973 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $803,327.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nominex.io/defi-nmx.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nominex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nominex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nominex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nominex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nominex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.