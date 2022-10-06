Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 24,684 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 2,569 call options.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 370,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -21.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

