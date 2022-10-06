Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $209.59 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.30.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.