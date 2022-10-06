Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.74. 54,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,268. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

