Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kellogg by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

K traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,080. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

