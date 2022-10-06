Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 20.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average is $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.63 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

