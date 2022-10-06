Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $11,514,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 246.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $8,640,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,435. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,862. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DBX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

