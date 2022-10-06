Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $81.01. 39,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,519. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

