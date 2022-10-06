Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,826. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.39 and its 200 day moving average is $332.21.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

