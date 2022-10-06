Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 780,687 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 780,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

