Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.62. 120,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.