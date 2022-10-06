Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,809 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.47. 378,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,975,284. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

