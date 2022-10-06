Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 58,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,954. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

