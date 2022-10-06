Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 35,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

