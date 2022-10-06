Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,445,000 after buying an additional 73,482 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.77. 23,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,253. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

