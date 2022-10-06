Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $86.68. 2,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
