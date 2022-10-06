Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $86.68. 2,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.