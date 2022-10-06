Notable (NBL) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Notable (NBL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Notable token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Notable has a total market cap of $550,533.55 and approximately $11,594.00 worth of Notable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Notable has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Notable alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Notable Profile

Notable’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Notable’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,634,011 tokens. The official website for Notable is www.notablenft.app. Notable’s official Twitter account is @notablenft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Notable Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notable (NBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Notable has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Notable is 0.01154648 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,129.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.notablenft.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Notable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.