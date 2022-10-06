NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NG. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

