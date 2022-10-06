NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.75 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 51.94 and a quick ratio of 51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 109.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NovaGold Resources

Several brokerages have commented on NG. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

