NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.75 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 51.94 and a quick ratio of 51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 109.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.