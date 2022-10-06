Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.46. 277,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 178,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

