Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Holdings Reduced by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NURE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 96,549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 269,372 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:NURE traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,165 shares. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80.

