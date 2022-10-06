O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE OI opened at $15.34 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.