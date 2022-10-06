Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $380.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.22 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.